Bend, Oregon: Home of the last functioning Blockbuster in the world and now the lone tight end commit for the Arizona Wildcats' 2024 recruiting class.

Three-star tight end Charlie Crowell, a 6-5, 230-pound star at Summit High School in Bend, Oregon, pledged to the Wildcats on Sunday, becoming the 17th commit for the UA's upcoming recruiting class. Coincidentally, Arizona tight ends coach Jordan Paopao celebrated his 37th birthday on Sunday.

Crowell also held offers from Washington State, Idaho, Cal, Air Force and Northern Arizona.