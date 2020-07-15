Three-year starter Tony Fields II to transfer, leaving Arizona Wildcats vulnerable at linebacker

"Anthony and Tony play with great energy and speed, and that rubs off on your teammates and how you practice," Rhoads said at the time. "They do what we ask them to do with a high level of skill."

Fields also seemed to have formed a good working relationship with Rhoads, who is coaching the inside linebackers. Fields said in March that he visited Rhoads regularly in his office, where they talked about a variety of subjects.

"Coach Rhoads has been giving us so much knowledge and so many new techniques and drills that (have) helped us so much," Fields said in early March. "Coach Rhoads is a phenomenal coach. I’ve bought in, our team, our defense has bought in. As long as everybody keeps on trusting the process, we're gonna be a great team."

Fields came to the UA as a three-star recruit from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. He enrolled in January 2017, worked with the first unit that spring and hadn't left the starting lineup since.

Fields is the second three-year defensive starter to leave Arizona as a graduate transfer this offseason, joining safety Scottie Young Jr.

Fields could have entered the NFL draft after his junior season, but he elected to return for a final campaign. He felt a sense of urgency even during spring ball.