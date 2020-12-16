Ties to Dick Tomey connect three reported candidates for Arizona's vacant coaching job

Tomey showed Niumatalolo and the other Rainbows players how to carry themselves on and off the field. The future Navy coach saw the way Dick Tomey treated his son, Rich, and knew he wanted to emulate that in his own life.

“That’s the Rich I remember — just on the sidelines and always in front of the bus,” he said. “That had a great impression on me because I knew when I became a coach, I wanted to do those same things. Allow my son to be on the sidelines with me and he’s gone down with me many games.”

Niumatalolo said Tomey loved everyone, and that each relationship was private and personal in its own way.

“All of us feel like he loved you, specifically,” Niumatalolo said. “And as he has kids and daughters and sons and son in-laws, he had thousands of players that were his coaches and his sons also.”

Brent Brennan

Brennan worked alongside Tomey twice: First as a graduate assistant at Arizona in 2000, and then as an assistant at San Jose State from 2005-2009.

Brennan talked at length in May 2019 about Tomey-isms, the frequently-said phrases that stuck with you.