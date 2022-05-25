Time, television network set for Arizona Wildcats' Sept. 3 season opener against San Diego State

Arizona's Sept. 3 game at San Diego State will start at 12:30 p.m. and air on CBS, the Aztecs announced on Wednesday morning.

It'll be the first-ever game played at the Aztecs' new Snapdragon Stadium, which sits on the site of the old Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego's Mission Valley. SDSU's football program played the last two seasons in Carson, more than 100 miles away, while the new stadium was built. The 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium is half the size of the Aztecs' old home at Qualcomm.

Expect the Aztecs to be fired up for the opener: Sept. 3 marks the first SDSU home game to be shown on an over-the-air network since Nov. 24, 1979.

Expectations are higher this season for Arizona, which went 1-11 last season and winless in 2020. But a tough nonconference schedule could provide a hurdle for the Wildcats and their best-in-program-history freshman class. After playing at San Diego State, which went 12-2 a year ago, the Wildcats will host Mississippi State and South Dakota State before opening Pac-12 play with a Sept. 24 game at Cal.

SDSU traveled to Tucson last season, and beat the Wildcats 38-14.

