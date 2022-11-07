Time, TV channel set for Arizona's Nov. 19 game against Washington State

The Arizona Wildcats' final two games of the 2022 season will be played in the Tucson sunshine.

Arizona's Nov. 19 game against Washington State will start at noon and air on Pac-12 Networks, the conference announced Monday.

The Wildcats will play the following week's game against Arizona State at 1 p.m.

The UA (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) has three games remaining on its schedule. The Wildcats will travel to Pasadena on Saturday to take on 12th-ranked UCLA. Saturday's game will kick off at 8:30 p.m. and air on Fox.