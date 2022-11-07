 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Time, TV channel set for Arizona's Nov. 19 game against Washington State

  • Updated

Arizona wide receiver BJ Casteel (5) gestures to the sky after the Wildcats take the field to go up against Utah at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats' final two games of the 2022 season will be played in the Tucson sunshine.

Arizona's Nov. 19 game against Washington State will start at noon and air on Pac-12 Networks, the conference announced Monday.

The Wildcats will play the following week's game against Arizona State at 1 p.m.

The UA (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) has three games remaining on its schedule. The Wildcats will travel to Pasadena on Saturday to take on 12th-ranked UCLA. Saturday's game will kick off at 8:30 p.m. and air on Fox.

Arizona's Nov. 19 game will be played opposite El Tour de Tucson, which will start downtown in the early-morning hours.

People are also reading…

Arizona center Josh Baker and cornerback Treydan Stukes spoke to media on Tuesday leading up to the Wildcats' contest at Washington in Seattle on Saturday.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Regional amateur fighters in the Rise of the Prospects Cage Series 3 at Rialto Theatre

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News