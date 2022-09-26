Time, TV set for Arizona's Oct. 8 game against Oregon

Arizona's Oct. 8 game against Oregon will start at 6 p.m. and air on the Pac-12 Networks, the league announced Monday morning.
It marks the second consecutive game to kick off in the 6 o'clock hour. Arizona's Saturday night game against Colorado will kick at 6:30 p.m.
The full Pac-12 schedule for Oct. 8 is below:
Utah at UCLA, 12:30 p.m. (Ch. 11 or Fox Sports 1)
Washington at Arizona state, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Washington State at USC, 4:30 p.m. (Ch. 11)
Oregon at Arizona, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Oregon State at Stanford, 8 p.m. (ESPN)