Time, TV set for Arizona's showdown with UCLA — and it's both good and bad news

  • Updated

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) gets congratulated after his touchdown run past Arizona safety Jaxen Turner (21) in the second quarter of their Pac 12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 9, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Sunday brought both good and bad news for fans of the Arizona football team.

The good: Saturday's game at No. 12 UCLA will air on Channel 11, snapping a record six-game streak of Wildcats games being shown on Pac-12 Networks.

The bad? It's an 8:30 p.m. kickoff, Tucson time.

Fox will air the Wildcats-Bruins games, marking Arizona's first appearance on an over-the-air network since Week 1, when the UA beat San Diego State on CBS.  Nonconference games against Mississippi State and North Dakota State got national reach. Since then, the Wildcats have played all six of their conference games on the harder-to-get, league-owned Pac-12 Networks.

Arizona is coming off a 45-20 loss to Utah, while UCLA beat Arizona State, 50-36. The Bruins are 8-1 overall and 5-1 in Pac-12 play, tied for third place behind Oregon and USC. Arizona is 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Pac-12 play.

