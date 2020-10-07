Timetable for Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin’s return from COVID-19 remains uncertain

The Pac-12 Conference conducted a virtual version of media day Wednesday featuring the league’s head coaches. They could have Zoomed in from just about anywhere.
Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin likely would have participated in the webinar from his office at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility had he not recently tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, Sumlin interacted with reporters from a bedroom in his Tucson home.
Sumlin, 56, wore a mask. He was upbeat, energetic and even a little feisty. He offered insights into the timeline of his illness and how he’ll operate remotely – but couldn’t say exactly when he would be back with the team. It isn’t up to him.
“We'll see where we are at the end of the week,” said Sumlin, whose team is slated to open training camp Friday evening. “I was tested last week, but it wasn't confirmed until this (past) weekend. So it's about a week into this thing.”
Sumlin said he hasn’t displayed any symptoms. Nor has his youngest son, Joey, who also has contracted COVID-19, his father said. Joey is a defensive lineman for the Salpointe Catholic football team, which just entered a two-week quarantine period after a positive test result.
Sumlin said he and his son go through a health and wellness checklist every morning.
“It's a tough time,” Sumlin said, “but we're getting through it.”
Sumlin will continue to participate in meetings with players and coaches via Zoom, which has been the standard protocol since mid-March. He was set to meet with his three coordinators – Noel Mazzone, Paul Rhoads and Jeremy Springer – Wednesday afternoon “to script what preseason football practice looks like.”
Based on Sumlin’s description of the testing sequence – and the generally accepted quarantine period of 10-14 days – it seems unlikely he will be able to participate in the first two camp practices, slated for Friday and Saturday.
The UA announced Sumlin’s test result Tuesday. The Wildcats’ fall camp schedule runs through Oct. 24, with the team working six days a week and taking Sundays off. They will switch to game-prep mode the following week. Their opener is Saturday, Nov. 7, at Utah.
“We haven't completely opened up,” Sumlin said. “We're gonna try to start moving slowly into the locker room this weekend and Monday.
“We're going to stay on Zoom meetings, which gives me an opportunity to be a part of those, for at least another week. … It's not like I'm not doing anything as far as our coaches go or as far as the team goes.”
Sumlin said he will consult with Dr. Stephen Paul, Arizona Athletics’ director of medical services, this weekend. Sumlin is expected to address the Tucson media after Friday’s practice, regardless of his status.
Sumlin was asked what lessons he has learned, or could impart to his players, after contracting COVID-19.
“You do the best you can, right? I still don't know how or why or what happened, but the lesson is, this thing is serious,” Sumlin said. “No matter what precautions you (take), you have to be extremely aggressive about your protection, about your health, as well as others’. It's an unfortunate situation.
“I'm not the only one that this has happened to, even though I've been really vigilant about (it). I've been fortunate over the last week about symptoms, being asymptomatic; so’s my son. If there's anything that's good out of it, it's become that. And you cannot be too careful. You just can't.”
Mental toll
Just because the Pac-12 now has a plan for the 2020 season doesn’t mean it will go off without a hitch. The NFL also has a daily testing regimen but had to postpone a game last week after the Tennessee Titans experienced a COVID outbreak. Their game Sunday remains in doubt.
“It's always a concern,” Sumlin said. “If you look at the professional sports, some are humming along real well, and then you had the (Titans) situation. There's a real possibility something like that could happen anytime.
“What you can do is do the best you can and prepare. Our league, with our testing protocols and everything else, and playing a conference schedule and controlling what that looks like, gives us a chance to play all these games.”
The persistent uncertainty of this offseason has been mentally taxing on the players, Sumlin said. Within a two-week span this summer, the Pac-12 released an all-conference schedule and postponed the season. About six weeks later, the league reversed course.
“It's not just the season; I think it's everything that's happened over the last seven months,” Sumlin said. “From social unrest to the pandemic to are we playing? Are we not playing? Is it safe? There are so many factors.
“A lot of things have happened this year that have taken a toll on our young people, and I think we need to be sensitive to that.”
Extra points
- Sumlin on the return of offensive lineman Donovan Laie, who considered transferring last week: “Donovan’s had a tough time through this process. A lot of things have happened personally in his life. He knows that we're here for him. He’s got our support. … He's back, and I look for him to continue to have a heck of a career here.”
- Sumlin said receiver Jamarye Joiner, who had foot surgery in May, has “healed up pretty well.” Sumlin added that the Cienega High School product, who switched from quarterback to wideout last season, could be in for a “breakout year” after catching 34 passes for 552 yards and five touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.
- Arizona was picked to finish last in the South Division in the annual Pac-12 media poll. Sumlin said he wouldn’t use that slight as motivation. “No, because none of those people are playing or coaching in these games,” Sumlin said.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
