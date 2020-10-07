Timetable for Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin’s return from COVID-19 remains uncertain

Sumlin said he will consult with Dr. Stephen Paul, Arizona Athletics’ director of medical services, this weekend. Sumlin is expected to address the Tucson media after Friday’s practice, regardless of his status.

Sumlin was asked what lessons he has learned, or could impart to his players, after contracting COVID-19.

“You do the best you can, right? I still don't know how or why or what happened, but the lesson is, this thing is serious,” Sumlin said. “No matter what precautions you (take), you have to be extremely aggressive about your protection, about your health, as well as others’. It's an unfortunate situation.

“I'm not the only one that this has happened to, even though I've been really vigilant about (it). I've been fortunate over the last week about symptoms, being asymptomatic; so’s my son. If there's anything that's good out of it, it's become that. And you cannot be too careful. You just can't.”

Mental toll