To halt their losing streak, Arizona Wildcats have to stop the run (or at least slow it down)

Offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said McCloud seemed to be in good spirits in the aftermath of the injury. Asked how McCloud was handling it, Carroll said: “Like a stud. He’s been great. He’s engaged. He’s up here. He’s got the game plan for this next week, (despite) knowing that he’s not going. He just wants to help this team win.”

McCloud’s injury thrusts Gunner Cruz back into the starting lineup. He began the season as the Wildcats’ starter before losing the job after two games.

If he fails to keep it this time, it won’t be from a lack of hard work.

“I know Gunner’s gonna be ready for the situation,” Turner said. “He’s here day and night. I’m with him, and I trust him.”

Carroll said two additional factors could help Cruz succeed. One is that he knows he’s the starter and that he’ll get almost all of the first-team practice reps; that wasn’t the case the first time around. Second, Cruz got a chance to watch from the sideline for most of the past three games. That seemed to help McCloud before he got his chance to play.