The Arizona Wildcats regularly started four true freshmen on defense in 2017.
“They were babies last year,” defensive coordinator Marcel Yates said Thursday.
The freshmen are now sophomores. In many ways — ways that could benefit the Wildcats greatly in 2018 — they have grown up.
“I don’t think they understood the defense as well as they do now,” Yates said. “Being a year older, being in the system now for a full year, going through spring ball, going through summer … they’re fitting their gaps better. They’re more downhill. And they’re just bigger.”
Yates is working with two of the ’17 rookies every day: linebackers Tony Fields II and Colin Schooler. A third, Kylan Wilborn, lines up right alongside them at the “stud” position. The other, safety Scottie Young Jr., is currently suspended.
All four produced from Day 1. Fields ended up leading the team in tackles (104), Schooler in stops for losses (13.5) and Wilborn in sacks (9.5) and forced fumbles (four). Those three garnered Freshman All-America accolades.
While proud of his accomplishments last year, Fields knows he’s capable of much more.
“I feel like I made a lot of mistakes as a young player playing at this level early,” Fields said. “I felt like I needed to develop a lot.
“Obviously, I made a couple plays. But I felt like I could’ve helped my team more if I worked on my craft a little bit more beforehand.”
A year later, Fields says he feels stronger mentally and physically — a common theme among Arizona’s second-year players. He has more knowledge — about the defense and the teams the Wildcats will be facing — and that can be a powerful tool.
“I’m just way more developed as a player,” Fields said. “I know the game more. Especially now that I’ve seen every team that we’re playing against. I have an idea of what they’re going to do. I feel like the game is going to be a lot easier.”
Yates cautioned that the freshmen-turned-sophomores are still, well, sophomores. They’ve grown up, but they still will endure periodic growing pains.
Yates wouldn’t trade last year’s experiences for anything, though.
“I thought that whole group … playing so young, getting that experience, would help us out in the long run,” Yates said. “Having those guys out there, it made them grow up a lot quicker.”
Tony on Tyler
Fields discussed a difficult topic Thursday — the suicide of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski.
Hilinski, 21, took his own life in January. Sports Illustrated reported in June that an autopsy showed Hilinski suffered from CTE, the brain disorder linked to head trauma
SI’s story referenced a hit that Hilinski took in WSU’s game at Arizona on Oct. 28, 2017. Hilinski told his older brother that the hit had “rocked him.” He might have been referring to a goal-line collision with Fields.
On first-and-10 from the UA 12-yard line in the third quarter, Hilinski took off for the end zone. He dove toward the goal line. He and Fields rammed into each other at the 1. It was a violent, head-to-head crash so severe that Fields thought he would be ejected for targeting.
“The first play I thought about was me and him on the goal line,” Fields said. “Then when I heard about the autopsy … I feel like I was a part of that.”
It’s impossible to say whether that tackle contributed to Hilinski’s death. But the possibility that it did weighs on Fields’ mind.
“I felt really bad,” he said. “To see a guy that I played against, that I shook hands with, ended up dead? It’s sad.”
Extra points
- Receiver Shawn Poindexter returned to full practice after missing time earlier in the week because of class conflicts.
- Poindexter was among the players working on a punt-block drill — which makes sense given that he’s 6-5 and used to play volleyball. Arizona hasn’t blocked a punt since the 2014 season.
- Veteran players not spotted on the practice field included defensive tackle Sione Taufahema and cornerbacks Jace Whittaker and Sammy Morrison. With Whittaker not participating for a second straight day, Azizi Hearn moved into the starting lineup.
- Yates on the depth at cornerback: “It’ll get there. We have a few guys that are in and out. We’ll be fine.”
- Graduate transfers Tim Hough (cornerback) and Dylan Klumph (punter) have yet to practice.
- The second-team defensive backfield consisted of Antonio Parks and McKenzie Barnes at cornerback, with Isaiah Hayes, Chacho Ulloa and Dayven Coleman at safety.
- The search continues for the best offensive line combination. A new look Thursday had freshman Donovan Laie at left tackle, with Tshiyombu Lukusa at left guard.
- The Wildcats returned to the grass fields adjacent to the Indoor Sports Center construction site after working out at Arizona Stadium the previous two days. The team is scheduled to practice two more times this week before taking Sunday off.
- Scouts from the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins attended practice.