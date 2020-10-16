Torn between two families, Arizona Wildcats OL Donovan Laie couldn’t leave his brothers behind

They made him feel wanted. They made him feel loved.

“I felt like they kind of just gave me something that I needed to hear, something that I've been wanting to hear,” Laie said. “I felt valued here.”

“It’s kind of like family away from family,” he continued. “Just having people out here that I know have my back no matter what. People seem to be genuine, and that's something that I look (for) when I build relationships.”

Laie and DeVan spoke the morning of Sept. 29. They kept talking, even after Laie decided to leave.

“At the end of the day, he's one of us,” DeVan said. “He's a brother to us, especially guys in the room, and one of our leaders.”

Laie is soft-spoken but well-liked and deeply respected in the locker room. He’s one of those guys who doesn’t say much. But when he does talk, people listen.

“When it's a bad day, he's the one getting everybody pumped up,” DeVan said. “When it's a good day, he's the one celebrating, and that's kind of been his role here.

“When you have a guy like that — that not only can kick your (butt) on the field, but then hug you when you're down to try to pick you up — that's the type of leader we want.