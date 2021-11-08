‘Tough as nails’: Arizona QB Will Plummer refused to let injuries deter him in win over Cal

Plummer attended the team’s workout Sunday evening but did not throw, Fisch said. Plummer was among several players receiving treatment Monday, when the Wildcats were off. Fisch said he expects Plummer to be able to start in Saturday’s home finale against Utah, even if he’s limited during the week.

It was especially important for him to finish against Cal.

“He’s just tough as nails,” Fisch said of Plummer, a second-year freshman from Gilbert. “His toughness shined through. His resiliency shined. He's certainly somebody that you are proud of to call a teammate.

“You want that. You expect that. You want your quarterback, who's your leader on the field, to be somebody that wants to always find a way to get going and to get out there and to be the guy that leads the team.

“And I think he would have been hard-pressed to not want to take that knee. We practiced victory formation since spring football. So it was nice to get into that. I know he wanted to be the one that did it.”

It’s unclear what direction Fisch would go if Plummer had a setback or couldn’t play against the Utes. Jamarye Joiner, who has shared time with Plummer the past three weeks, likely would be the top option, even though he has a sprained knee and a limited menu of plays.