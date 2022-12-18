 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Transfer portal tracker: Arizona lands former 5-star LB Justin Flowe

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said at end of the season that the roster turnover for the Wildcats will be "pretty substantial," so we opted to create a tracker to monitor who is leaving — and joining — the Wildcats' program via the NCAA transfer portal. 

Here's who they are: 

Departures

  • Dorian Singer, wide receiver
  • Christian Roland-Wallace, cornerback (transferred to USC)
  • Jaxen Turner, safety
  • Kyon Barrs, defensive tackle (transferred to USC)
  • Kolbe Cage, linebacker
  • Jamarye Joiner, wide receiver
  • Paris Shand, defensive line
  • Jordan McCloud, quarterback (transferred to James Madison)
  • JB Brown, defensive line (transferred to UMass)
  • Alex Lines, tight end
  • Drake Anderson, running back
  • Dion "Tank" Wilson, defensive tackle
  • Tyler Martin, linebacker
  • Jalen John, running back
  • Jermaine Wiggins Jr., defensive line
  • Woody Jean, offensive tackle
  • Shontrail Key, offensive line
  • Anthony Simpson, receiver

Additions

  • Tyler Manoa, defensive line (UCLA)
  • Orin Patu, outside linebacker (Cal)
  • Bill Norton, defensive line (Georgia)
  • Justin Flowe, linebacker (Oregon)

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

