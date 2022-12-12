Transfer portal tracker: Christian Roland-Wallace, receiver Anthony Simpson to leave Arizona

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said at end of the season that the roster turnover for the Wildcats will be "pretty substantial," so we opted to create a tracker to monitor who is leaving — and joining — the Wildcats' program via the NCAA transfer portal.
Here's who they are:
Departures
- Dorian Singer, wide receiver
- Christian Roland-Wallace, cornerback
- Jaxen Turner, safety
- Kyon Barrs, defensive tackle (choosing between USC, Miami and LSU)
- Kolbe Cage, linebacker
- Jamarye Joiner, wide receiver
- Paris Shand, defensive line
- Jordan McCloud, quarterback (transferred to James Madison)
- JB Brown, defensive line
- Alex Lines, tight end
- Drake Anderson, running back
- Dion "Tank" Wilson, defensive tackle
- Tyler Martin, linebacker
- Jalen John, running back
- Jermaine Wiggins Jr., defensive line
- Woody Jean, offensive tackle
- Shontrail Key, offensive line
- Anthony Simpson, receiver
Additions
- Tyler Manoa, defensive line (UCLA)
