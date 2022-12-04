Transfer portal tracker: Departures, additions for the Arizona Wildcats

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said at end of the season that the roster turnover for the Wildcats will be "pretty substantial," so we opted to create a tracker to monitor who is leaving — and joining — the Wildcats' program via the NCAA transfer portal.
As of now, the Wildcats don't have any additions via the transfer portal, but a plethora of players have already announced they're leaving. Here's who they are:
Drake Anderson, running back
Kyon Barrs, defensive tackle
Kolbe Cage, linebacker
Jamarye Joiner, wide receiver
Paris Shand, defensive tackle
Jaxen Turner, safety
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports