Transfer portal tracker: Departures, additions for the Arizona Wildcats

Arizona players pass around the Territorial Cup after defeating ASU, 38-35, during the Arizona State at Arizona football at Arizona Stadium on Nov. 25, 2022.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said at end of the season that the roster turnover for the Wildcats will be "pretty substantial," so we opted to create a tracker to monitor who is leaving — and joining — the Wildcats' program via the NCAA transfer portal. 

As of now, the Wildcats don't have any additions via the transfer portal, but a plethora of players have already announced they're leaving. Here's who they are: 

Drake Anderson, running back

Kyon Barrs, defensive tackle

Kolbe Cage, linebacker

Jamarye Joiner, wide receiver

Paris Shand, defensive tackle

Jaxen Turner, safety

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

