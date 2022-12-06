Transfer portal tracker: DL Jermaine Wiggins Jr., OL Woody Jean become latest Wildcats to leave Arizona

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said at end of the season that the roster turnover for the Wildcats will be "pretty substantial," so we opted to create a tracker to monitor who is leaving — and joining — the Wildcats' program via the NCAA transfer portal.
As of now, the Wildcats don't have any additions via the transfer portal, but a plethora of players have already announced they're leaving. Here's who they are:
Dorian Singer, wide receiver
Jaxen Turner, safety
Kyon Barrs, defensive tackle
Kolbe Cage, linebacker
Jamarye Joiner, wide receiver
Paris Shand, defensive line
Jordan McCloud, quarterback (transferred to James Madison)
Alex Lines, tight end
Drake Anderson, running back
Dion "Tank" Wilson, defensive tackle
Tyler Martin, linebacker
Jalen John, running back
Jermaine Wiggins Jr., defensive line
