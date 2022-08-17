Transition game going well for Arizona DL Paris Shand; QB Jayden de Laura absent from practice

Paris Shand is a full-time football player now, but the basketball player in him came out during practice Wednesday.

Shand, a third-year defensive lineman for the Arizona Wildcats, got a hand on a pass from Jordan McCloud. Shand tipped the ball to himself and intercepted it. Bill Russell would have been proud.

Shand then sprinted down the right sideline as his defensive teammates erupted in celebration.

The play illustrated not only Shand’s athleticism but his growing knowledge of a sport he hasn’t played all that long.

"It shows that he's focused on his keys," UA defensive line coach Ricky Hunley said. "When the quarterback’s throwing the ball, we want him to try to match the hands, have a feel for it — because you know that the ball is going to be coming out in under three seconds.

"So as you're getting your push, you're trying to get yourself in line where you can get your hands up. Just like we drill it, it worked."

Shand has established himself as a key member of Arizona’s defensive line rotation and an intriguing player with untapped upside. Shand, who’s listed at 6-5, 290 pounds, appeared in 11 games last season, including three starts. He notched 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

A native of Toronto and a member of Canada’s 16U national basketball team, Shand didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school for a summer club team. He put himself on the recruiting radar at the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut. Former UA defensive line coach Stan Eggen discovered him there and immediately was intrigued by Shand’s raw tools.

"Those things help his production," Hunley said. "He is long. He's got long arms. He can run. He can stride out and can get up and down the field.

"The biggest thing is the physicality part of the game, tearing and shedding off blocks and getting used to the double teams, because he's gonna get a lot of pounding on his body. Being able to come out of it and then run and rest later."

Hunley sees great benefit in Shand’s multisport background. He also played keeper in soccer and participated in track and field in high school.

"Everything helps," Hunley said. "You want to recruit guys that are gym rats, they're always active, they're doing something, they’re training different muscles, whether it's football, basketball, soccer. (Any) change of direction. And speed is a key to having a successful defense."

Shand — whose father, Kevin, played professional basketball — considered the transition from hoops to football to be "pretty easy." He already had good footwork and was used to running up and down the court.

But Shand also knew he had a lot to learn. His football IQ has expanded exponentially since he arrived on campus in 2020.

Asked where his play has improved the most, Shand said: "I would say overall, my whole game. I've honed in on my run stopping and my pass rushing. I feel like my hands have gotten a lot better, my placement and understanding when to use certain moves, when not to and when to do certain things.

"Of course, my footwork has gotten better. And just my understanding — overall experience of the game when it comes to offensive formations, where the running back is or where the tight ends are. That really helps me understand what play is coming. So before the ball is even snapped, I know my keys. I know what I need to do."

Hunley said Shand is a "very smart" player who "takes great notes" and is "always prepared." Shand’s studiousness is one of the reasons he can play all three positions on the defensive line. His size and athleticism also make him one of Arizona’s most versatile defenders.

Shand’s work ethic and athletic profile make him a potential breakout player in 2022 – as long as adheres to the fundamentals all big men must.

"All those things correlate," Hunley said. "But it's not worth anything if you can't keep your pads down and you can't be explosive in your movements."

QB de Laura, WR Cowing out

Starting quarterback Jayden de Laura did not participate Wednesday and was not spotted at the Dick Tomey Practice Fields.

De Laura had not missed any previous practices and spoke to the media Tuesday. A UA spokesman did not provide a reason for de Laura’s absence. Arizona’s opener at San Diego State is two weeks from Saturday.

Receiver Jacob Cowing, expected to be the Wildcats’ No. 1 offensive weapon, missed his third straight practice for undisclosed reasons. Cowing appeared at practice briefly Tuesday but was not suited up.

With de Laura absent, freshman Noah Fifita worked with the first unit at Wednesday's practice. Fifita looked a little rushed at times and had some miscommunications with his receivers. One example came on a pass intended for Tetairoa McMillan during the 11-on-11 hurry-up period. On the next play, Fifita connected with McMillan for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

With the Wildcats down a quarterback, Gunner Cruz got a handful of reps during the final 11-on-11 period.

Extra points

• Dion Wilson Jr. and Jalen Harris were among other defensive linemen who batted down passes. Wilson kicked off practice by firing up the team before stretching. "We love to see it," Hunley said. "Whatever it takes to get guys energized to practice hard."

• Linebacker Jerry Roberts had a productive practice, including a pass breakup during 7-on-7 and a huge hit on Jonah Coleman to blow up a screen pass.

• Hunley on freshman edge rusher Russell Davis II, who has made plays in the backfield almost every practice: "He flashes. He's an explosive player. And he can really run. He's strong for a guy who's under 210 (pounds). He is strong at the point of attack. That's the key. He pops like a whip. But then he's got to be able to get away from bodies that can hold and grab him. He has really been a pleasant surprise here in camp."

• Receivers Dorian Singer and Jamarye Joiner participated fully after getting banged up Tuesday. Singer drew a holding penalty in the end zone and caught a TD pass during 11-on-11. Joiner continues to make plays despite not being in tip-top shape after having foot surgery in March.

• Tailback D.J. Williams, who missed most of Tuesday’s practice, dressed but was limited to individual drills. Receiver AJ Jones, who was out Tuesday, practiced with a no-contact red jersey.

• Players who did not participate included tailback Jalen John; defensive tackles Tiaoalii Savea, Isaiah Johnson and Jacob Kongaika; edge rusher Jeremy Mercier; and cornerbacks Treydan Stukes, Isaiah Rutherford and Isaiah Mays.