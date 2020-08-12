Treyson Bourguet hopes his decision to play football for the Arizona Wildcats starts a trend

The state of Arizona’s top 10 players in the class of 2021 have overwhelmingly decided to go elsewhere. Three have verbally committed to Oregon, two to Cal, and one apiece to Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, Utah and San Diego State.

Arizona and ASU each landed exactly one of the state’s top-20-rated players in 2020.

“People get frustrated in the state with guys that have left,” Sumlin told the Star earlier this month. “Obviously, I’ve been on both sides of this. … It’s not like we’re not recruiting those guys. We recruit them hard.”

There are reasons to be hopeful if you’re an Arizona fan. The UA landed Canyon del Oro High School running back Stevie Rocker to its 2021 recruiting class, and is off to a striking start for 2022.

On Tuesday, the night before Bourguet’s commitment, Chandler High School wide receiver Kyion Grayes II became the first commit in Arizona’s ’22 class. He picked UA over ASU, Michigan State, Iowa State and Miami, among others.

Bourguet said he and Grayes had “been in talks over the last three weeks” about verbally committing to the Wildcats.

The state of the world — and of college football — played a big role in their timing.