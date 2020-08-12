Treyson Bourguet hopes his decision to play football for the Arizona Wildcats starts a trend

Treyson Bourguet wants to change the narrative.
Salpointe Catholic High School’s junior quarterback doesn’t want to be considered as the one who got away from the UA or the recruit that has many Tucsonans remarking, “I wish you had stayed home.”
“Playing in front of (my friends and family) and representing my town and the city I grew up in, that comes first,” said Bourguet, who verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday afternoon. “And as cool as it would be to play somewhere across the nation and play on national TV, you can’t beat playing in front of your family and friends and everyone you’ve known your whole life.”
Convincing in-state recruits — specifically the top prospects from Tucson powerhouse Salpointe Catholic — has been an uphill battle for the Wildcats under coach Kevin Sumlin.
In recent years, Salpointe has produced numerous college players. Four-star offensive tackle Matteo Mele, whose grandfather, Bill Leuck, played at the UA, chose to play for Washington. All-American running back and state record-holder Bijan Robinson picked Texas. Lathan Ransom, one of the top safeties in 2020, committed to Ohio State. Offensive lineman Bruno Fina, son of former UA great Jon Fina, will play for UCLA. Fellow lineman Jonah Miller, who didn’t include Arizona in his final list of schools, is committed to Oregon’s 2021 class.
The state of Arizona’s top 10 players in the class of 2021 have overwhelmingly decided to go elsewhere. Three have verbally committed to Oregon, two to Cal, and one apiece to Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, Utah and San Diego State.
Arizona and ASU each landed exactly one of the state’s top-20-rated players in 2020.
“People get frustrated in the state with guys that have left,” Sumlin told the Star earlier this month. “Obviously, I’ve been on both sides of this. … It’s not like we’re not recruiting those guys. We recruit them hard.”
There are reasons to be hopeful if you’re an Arizona fan. The UA landed Canyon del Oro High School running back Stevie Rocker to its 2021 recruiting class, and is off to a striking start for 2022.
On Tuesday, the night before Bourguet’s commitment, Chandler High School wide receiver Kyion Grayes II became the first commit in Arizona’s ’22 class. He picked UA over ASU, Michigan State, Iowa State and Miami, among others.
Bourguet said he and Grayes had “been in talks over the last three weeks” about verbally committing to the Wildcats.
The state of the world — and of college football — played a big role in their timing.
“This COVID stuff has really made a big impact around the world, so we decided staying home was the best decision,” Bourguet said. “This was the best time. Who knows, maybe if COVID wasn’t a thing, I would’ve waited a little bit longer. But that doesn’t really matter, because all that matters is that I’m staying home.”
As a sophomore in 2019, the 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound Grayes led nationally-ranked Chandler with 883 receiving yards on 48 receptions while scoring six touchdowns. Chandler held off Salpointe in the semifinals of Arizona’s first-ever Open Division state championship. The 6-2 Bourguet completed 45 of 68 passes for 805 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions after missing the first half of the season because of AIA transfer rules. Bourguet and his brother, Coben, started their careers at Marana High School.
Bourguet and Grayes go way back. Both players, along with Rocker, have been teammates on Tucson Turf Elite’s 7-on-7 team for the last few years.
“Me and Kyion both thought, ‘Why would we leave home to go play in front of other fans when we can play in front of fans who have been with us and supported us our whole life?’ We thought we’d give back to the community that raised us,” said Bourguet.
They’re planning to bring more.
“Now is the time to take charge and start recruiting more 2022 dudes,” Bourguet said. “We’re both ready to start getting more recruits, because Arizona has so much talent and you hate to see it go to other big-time schools. I’m ready to build a really big recruitment class for 2022.”
Bourguet said playing for the Wildcats was always a dream. His family has season tickets, and Bourguet was in the stands when the UA beat ASU in 2014 to win the Pac-12 South.
“Once we finally got the (win), I just remember everyone rushing the field and — before my mom and dad could tell me not to — I jumped over the fence with my brother to rush the field. Finally stepping foot on the field was crazy,” he said. “Celebrating with the fans, it felt like a win I took part in. It makes me excited to experience what it feels like to be the one who actually won the game.”
The Territorial Cup is now personal. Bourguet’s older brother, Trenton, is a walk-on quarterback for the Sun Devils.
Treyson said he often visits Trenton and Coben, who are now roommates in Tempe.
“I think that’s going to have to stop nowadays,” he joked. “It’s a house divided, but it’s going to be fun for sure. … I’m just excited to join the Arizona family.”
