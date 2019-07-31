Arizona landed another prospect for the 2020 recruiting class after defensive back Alphonse Oywak committed to the Wildcats Wednesday evening. Oywak announced his decision on Twitter and selected the UA over Air Force, Nevada, Oregon State and Utah State.
Tucson, I am committed ❤️#BearDown pic.twitter.com/sQXsxxv5Tq— Alphonsarelli (@OywakAlphonse) August 1, 2019
The 6-foot-1-inch, 175-pound Oywak from Kentwood, Washington becomes the 11th commit for Arizona's 2020 class. He's also the second defensive back to join the UA's class along with California cornerback Khary Crump, who committed to the Wildcats in April.
Here are highlights of Oywak from his junior season at Kentwood High School: