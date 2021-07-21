Tucson native Bijan Robinson named to Doak Walker Award preseason watch list

Bijan Robinson is expected to be one of the top college football players nationally in 2021, so it's no surprise the Texas Longhorns star and Tucson native was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list Wednesday morning.

The accolade is awarded to the top running back in college football for the season.

Bijan Robinson - Doak Walker Award Watch List 🤘 pic.twitter.com/8qFxoFzyDz — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) July 21, 2021

Robinson, a 6-foot, 215-pound sophomore, was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list, which is given to the best player in college football. He's also considered a Heisman Trophy hopeful for the 2021 season.

In his first season at UT, Robinson started six games at running back and rushed for 703 yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries (8.2 yards per attempt).