Tucson native Bijan Robinson named to Doak Walker Award preseason watch list

Bijan Robinson is expected to be one of the top college football players nationally in 2021, so it's no surprise the Texas Longhorns star and Tucson native was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list Wednesday morning.
The accolade is awarded to the top running back in college football for the season.
Bijan Robinson - Doak Walker Award Watch List 🤘 pic.twitter.com/8qFxoFzyDz— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) July 21, 2021
Robinson, a 6-foot, 215-pound sophomore, was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list, which is given to the best player in college football. He's also considered a Heisman Trophy hopeful for the 2021 season.
In his first season at UT, Robinson started six games at running back and rushed for 703 yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries (8.2 yards per attempt).
Robinson broke out against the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2020, rushing for 113 yards on 12 carries, but he didn't score his first collegiate touchdown until he erupted for three scores and 172 yards against Kansas State. Robinson was named Offensive MVP of the Alamo Bowl after recording 220 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over Colorado.
Winner of the Doak Walker Award will be announced at the College Football Awards at the end of the season.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports