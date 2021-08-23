Tucson native Bijan Robinson named to preseason AP All-American Team

Tucson native and Salpointe Catholic product Bijan Robinson was named to the Associated Press' preseason All-American team on Monday.

Robinson, who's entering his second season with the Texas Longhorns, was included on the AP's First Team offense as a running back.

Notre Dame and Iowa State each had three players selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, led by Fighting Irish defensive back Kyle Hamilton and Cyclones running back Breece Hall.

The preseason All-America team was released five days before the first games of the season kickoff. Eight teams have at least two first-team All-Americans, with seventh-ranked Iowa State and ninth-ranked Notre Dame leading the way.

Along with Hall, Iowa State is represented on the first team by tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose. Hamilton is joined by Fighting Irish teammates Cain Madden, a guard who transferred from Marshall in the offseason, and running back Kyren Williams, who made the team as an all-purpose player.

Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler is the first-team quarterback and Sooners teammate Nik Bonitto made the team at linebacker.