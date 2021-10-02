Tucson native Bijan Robinson runs for career-high in Texas' win over TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Bijan Robinson ran for a career-high 216 yards with two go-ahead touchdowns and Texas won 32-27 at TCU on Saturday in the Longhorns' first Big 12 road game since accepting an invitation to join the Southeastern Conference.

Casey Thompson improved to 3-0 as starting quarterback for the Longhorns, even without them finding the end zone at the same blistering pace as in his first two starts. He was 12-of-22 passing for 142 yards with a touchdown and an interception while under constant pressure and plagued by several drops.

TCU (2-2, 0-1) had three turnovers, matching their total for the first three games, though the Longhorns converted those into only three field goals by Cameron Dicker.

The Longhorns (4-1, 2-0) have won their last three games since losing at former Southwest Conference rival Arkansas in Week 2. Texas will join the Razorbacks in the SEC no later than the 2025 season.

Zach Evans, who entered the game as the Big 12's top rusher just ahead of Robinson, had 113 yards with a 12-yard TD after JD Spielman's game-opening 87-yard kickoff return. Spielman later had an 11-yard TD catch.