Tucson native Bijan Robinson wins Doak Walker Award

Oklahoma Texas Football

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs past Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas.

 Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press

Bijan Robinson isn't a Heisman Trophy finalist, but he was recognized as the top running back in college football, after the Tucson native and Texas Longhorns star was named the winner of the Doak Walker Award, it was announced on Thursday at the College Football Awards. 

Robinson, a former Salpointe Catholic Lancer, is the third Longhorn to win the award, joining Rick Williams, who won the award in back-to-back seasons in 1996 and '97, and Cedric Benson, who won it in 2004. Robinson is the first-ever Arizona native to win the Doak Walker Award, which started in 1990. 

Robinson had 258 carries for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in his junior season at Texas, along with 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Robinson has 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns in three years at Texas. 

No. 21 Texas battles No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

