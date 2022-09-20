 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson native, ex-Wildcat Stanley Berryhill III signs with Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (80) practices before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

 John Munson

SB3 is coming home. 

Former Arizona Wildcat and Tucson native Stanley Berryhill III signed with Arizona Cardinals' practice squad, his father told the Star on Tuesday. The former All-Pac-12 all-purpose player joins the Cardinals after a stint with the Atlanta Falcons after going undrafted in April. 

Berryhill survived the first round of roster cuts by the Falcons in preseason training camp, but was waived from the 53-man roster. The 5-foot-9-inch Berryhill caught one pass for 14 yards in preseason. 

Berryhill, a former Mountain View star, will replace fellow ex-Mountain Lion Jeff Cotton, who was released on Tuesday, on the Cardinals' practice squad. Cotton recently played the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Former UA cornerback Jace Whittaker played in the Cardinals' overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. 

Berryhill and Cotton are the latest Tucsonans to play for the Cardinals. Former Sabino standout and ex-Wildcat Brooks Reed played outside linebacker for the Cardinals in 2019. 

Arizona (1-1) hosts the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) on Sunday. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

