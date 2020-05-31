You are the owner of this article.
Tucson native, longtime football coach Osia Lewis dies following battle with cancer

Osia Lewis, a former Tucson High standout and longtime college football coach, died on Sunday following a battle with liver cancer. He was 57. 

Lewis initially joined Vanderbilt as a senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach in 2016, but after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, he became a senior defensive analyst and special consultant to focus on treatment and chemotherapy. 

“Osia Lewis was a special man,” Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason said in a press release. “His wisdom, love, honesty, truth and faith based views truly set him apart. He was a fox-hole teacher who made you better just being around him.”

Before he was a three-year starter and All-Pac-10 selection at Oregon State, Lewis was an All-City linebacker and team captain for the Tucson High Badgers in 1981. 

After his football-playing career finished, Lewis joined the coaching ranks and became a defensive assistant coach at OSU, New Mexico, UTEP, San Diego State and Vanderbilt. 

Lewis is survived by his wife, Darlene, son, Marvin and daughter, Kiana.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

