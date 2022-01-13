Tucson native, UA product Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles credits support system for his rise with 49ers

A: “I wasn't really erring on the side of being drafted or undrafted. Wherever I was going to be, I was gonna put my best foot forward. When I went undrafted, the mindset I had was the same that I had all throughout training ... make the roster and contribute in any way I can.”

How important is it for an undrafted free agent to embrace special teams?

A: “It’s extremely important. Sometimes you come to a team that already has their guys on the defensive end. Special teams could be the only way that you can have a job. So I think getting real tight with your special-teams coach and really learning how to be elite on special teams is very vital if you want to stick around the league.”

What did you get out of being on the practice squad as a rookie?

A: “I learned a lot. I was around a great group of guys. Even though I was a practice-squad guy, I didn't feel like a practice-squad guy. I didn’t feel alienated. I felt part of the group. I just went to work like they went to work, and I tried to help them any way I (could).”