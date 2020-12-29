Tucson star RB Bijan Robinson shines in Texas' win over Colorado in Alamo Bowl

Bijan Robinson showed the college football world why he was one of the most highly-touted football recruits in the country over the last two years, after the Tucson native led Texas to a 55-23 win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday.
Robinson, the former Salpointe Catholic star, rushed for a season-high 183 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns — two of them receiving.
The 6-foot, 222-pound Robinson capped off his two-game month of December with 355 rushing yards (88 receiving) on 10 touches and six touchdowns; Robinson also averaged 18.7 yards per carry.
Throughout the season, the true freshman Robinson rotated snaps at running back with sophomore Roschon Johnson and Keaontay Ingram, but led the Longhorns with 703 rushing yards on 83 carries and six touchdowns.
Robinson was one of three ex-Lancers in 2020 to receive a bowl game invitation, joining Coastal Carolina cornerback Derick Bush and Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom, who's about to play in the Buckeyes' secondary against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Day at 6 p.m.
Texas finished the season 7-3 and won five out of its last six games.
