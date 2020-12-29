Tucson star RB Bijan Robinson shines in Texas' win over Colorado in Alamo Bowl

Bijan Robinson showed the college football world why he was one of the most highly-touted football recruits in the country over the last two years, after the Tucson native led Texas to a 55-23 win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday.

Robinson, the former Salpointe Catholic star, rushed for a season-high 183 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns — two of them receiving.

The 6-foot, 222-pound Robinson capped off his two-game month of December with 355 rushing yards (88 receiving) on 10 touches and six touchdowns; Robinson also averaged 18.7 yards per carry.