Tucson Sugar Skulls drop seventh game of season after falling to Spokane Shock

Tucson Sugar Skulls lost their seventh game of the season on Saturday, falling to the Spokane Shock 45-34 in Washington.
Sugar Skulls (2-7) quarterback Demry Croft finished Saturday night's contest completing 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, while running back finished recorded three rushing touchdowns on 15 carries.
The Shock (6-2) were led by running back Davonte Sapp-Lynch, the younger brother of former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, after the Spokane standout rushed for 60 yards and three touchdowns
Up next: Tucson returns home to face the Bismarck Bucks at Tucson Arena on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Justin Spears
Sports producer
Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.