 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Sugar Skulls drop seventh game of season after falling to Spokane Shock

Tucson Sugar Skulls drop seventh game of season after falling to Spokane Shock

Sugar Skulls No. 4 logo
Tucson Sugar Skulls

Tucson Sugar Skulls lost their seventh game of the season on Saturday, falling to the Spokane Shock 45-34 in Washington. 

Sugar Skulls (2-7) quarterback Demry Croft finished Saturday night's contest completing 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, while running back finished recorded three rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. 

The Shock (6-2) were led by running back Davonte Sapp-Lynch, the younger brother of former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, after the Spokane standout rushed for 60 yards and three touchdowns 

Up next: Tucson returns home to face the Bismarck Bucks at Tucson Arena on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News