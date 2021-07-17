Tucson Sugar Skulls drop seventh game of season after falling to Spokane Shock

Tucson Sugar Skulls lost their seventh game of the season on Saturday, falling to the Spokane Shock 45-34 in Washington.

Sugar Skulls (2-7) quarterback Demry Croft finished Saturday night's contest completing 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, while running back finished recorded three rushing touchdowns on 15 carries.

The Shock (6-2) were led by running back Davonte Sapp-Lynch, the younger brother of former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, after the Spokane standout rushed for 60 yards and three touchdowns

Up next: Tucson returns home to face the Bismarck Bucks at Tucson Arena on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

