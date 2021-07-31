Tucson Sugar Skulls hold off Northern Arizona in triple overtime to keep postseason hopes alive

The last time the Tucson Sugar Skulls won back-to-back games was during the franchise's inaugural season in 2019.

That changed on Saturday, when the Sugar Skulls avenged their early-season loss to the Northern Arizona Wranglers, holding off its in-state rival 48-46 in triple overtime at Tucson Arena.

Tucson's win moves the Sugar Skulls to 4-7 on the season and keeps their postseason hopes alive.

"It's big, man," said Dixie Wooten, the Sugar Skulls' head coach and general manager. "We practice our butts off and it pays off. Man, these guys are fighting. At the end of the day, we made a lot of mistakes, but that didn't stop them. There's something about us."

Sugar Skulls quarterback Cory Murphy, who was added to the roster just days before last week's win over the Bismarck Bucks, finished the game completing 8 of 12 passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns. Against the Bucks, Murphy completed just two passes.

"It was still the same offense, we were just able to open up the passing game more," Murphy said, "especially in the back half of the game."

Murphy splashed into Tucson's offense with his legs last week, scoring three rushing touchdowns. Murphy's speed was on display once again.