Tucson Sugar Skulls set season win record, hold off playoff-hungry Vegas

With a chance to gain separation in the western conference standings, and more importantly take a step towards one of the final spots in the IFL playoffs, the Tucson Sugar Skulls took down the Vegas Knight Hawks 39-32 Saturday night in Tucson.

The Sugar Skulls' seventh win in 2022 marks a franchise record for most wins in a season. In the last two games, the Sugar Skulls have set season-lows for points allowed.

The triumph for Tucson (7-5) gives the Sugar Skulls a 2 1/2-game lead in the western conference standings over Vegas (5-8) with four games remaining; the Duke City Gladiators (6-7) are just behind Tucson.

"It was a big win for us," said Sugar Skulls head coach Dixie Wooten. "(The Knight Hawks') playoff lives were on the line tonight and they came and gave it everything. ... Our guys were determined to step up in the end."

Tucson running back Mike Jones — the IFL's leading rushing scorer — put the Sugar Skulls ahead 7-0 early with a 13-yard touchdown, bringing his season total up to 32.

Sugar Skulls quarterback Daquan Neal, who completed 11 of 16 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns, threw an interception near the end of the first quarter — just his second of the season. Neal threw 26 straight touchdowns in seven games before tossing his second interception; his first was in Tucson's 67-66 loss to the San Diego Strike Force.

"Basically a disconnection between the wide receiver and the quarterback," Neal said.

Following a pair of Vegas field goals by Nolan Kohorst, including a 38-yarder to begin the second quarter, Neal found wide receiver Carrington Thompson for a six-yard touchdown, but the Knight Hawks answered with passing touchdown with six seconds remaining in the first half to take a 19-13 lead at halftime.

The Knight Hawks' opening drive of the second half chewed up 9:09, which resulted in a missed 21-yard field goal.

"There were a few penalties that gave them first downs, so I wasn't happy about that, but being resilient and staying to the course ... that was huge," Wooten said. "We didn't let go of anything."

The Sugar Skulls didn't begin their first drive of the second half until 5:04 left in the third quarter, but tied the game with a 28-yard strike from Neal to Quinton Pedroza; Tucson botched the PAT snap.

Vegas' newcomer quarterback, Cameron Dukes, gave the Knight Hawks a 26-19 to end the third quarter. Second-year Sugar Skulls wide receiver Jazeric Pederson tied the game 26-26 with a leaping catch into Tucson's bench in the corner of the end zone.

The defensive stop Tucson clamored for all game came in the form of a takeaway, when Sugar Skulls defensive lineman chased down Dukes, forcing the Vegas quarterback to throw an interception to defensive end Luke Ancrum Jr. Jones scored his second rushing touchdown of the game with a five-yard score.

"I honestly didn't think he was going to throw the ball, but he ended up throwing it," Ancrum said. "Great execution by everybody."

Following a missed PAT following Dukes' rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Sugar Skulls led 33-32 just before the one-minute warning. Vegas' attempted onside kick ricocheted off Pedroza's leg and dribbled into the end zone, with the Sugar Skulls recovering it for a touchdown to take a 39-32 lead after Justus' missed PAT.

Despite Vegas storming down the field for a potential game-tying — or game-winning — touchdown, the Sugar Skulls' answered with a defensive stance as time ran out.

"It feels amazing, because we handle those defensive situations at the end of every practice, and our defense stepped up big-time. ... That's hard work and determination," Wooten said.

Added Wooten: "Giving up 30 points in the last three games is huge."

Up next: Tucson will have a rematch with the Arizona Rattlers (10-3) — and head coach and Sugar Skulls co-owner Kevin Guy — at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Saturday. The Sugar Skulls defeated the Rattlers earlier this season for the first time in franchise history.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.