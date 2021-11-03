 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Sugar Skulls sign former IFL MVP Daquan Neal for 2022 season

Tucson Sugar Skulls sign former IFL MVP Daquan Neal for 2022 season

Sugar Skulls vs Barnstormers

Barnstormers head coach Dixie Wooten jumps up and celebrates with Daquan Neal after Iowa came back twice late in the fourth quarter to beat the Sugar Skulls 61-58 at the Tucson Arena, Saturday, April 27, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Daquan Neal is a Tucson Sugar Skull again. 

The quarterback and 2019 IFL MVP signed with Tucson's indoor football club Wednesday afternoon, the Sugar Skulls announced. 

Neal, who signed with the Sugar Skulls for 2020 before the pandemic shuttered the season, reunites with former Iowa Barnstormers head coach Dixie Wooten, who is entering his second season as head coach and general manager of Tucson. 

In Iowa over the last two seasons, Neal has scored 128 all-purpose touchdowns, including a league-best 83 during his rookie season in 2019. Neal will likely take over the starting quarterback role for the Sugar Skulls left by Cory Murphy. 

"Daquan is a difference maker," Wooten said in a news statement. "As a rookie when I first signed him, I knew he was special, and he showed the world, being the first rookie to ever win the MVP. He works hard, dedicates himself to be successful, and now he wants to prove that he's the best quarterback in the league. I'm excited to have him help us with our pursuit to be the top team in the Indoor Football League."

Tucson opens the '22 IFL season on March 27 against the Las Vegas Knight Hawks on the road. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona OC Brennan Carroll on Will Plummer's confidence, Wildcats' run-blocking issues

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News