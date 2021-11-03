Tucson Sugar Skulls sign former IFL MVP Daquan Neal for 2022 season

Neal, who signed with the Sugar Skulls for 2020 before the pandemic shuttered the season, reunites with former Iowa Barnstormers head coach Dixie Wooten, who is entering his second season as head coach and general manager of Tucson.

In Iowa over the last two seasons, Neal has scored 128 all-purpose touchdowns, including a league-best 83 during his rookie season in 2019. Neal will likely take over the starting quarterback role for the Sugar Skulls left by Cory Murphy.

"Daquan is a difference maker," Wooten said in a news statement. "As a rookie when I first signed him, I knew he was special, and he showed the world, being the first rookie to ever win the MVP. He works hard, dedicates himself to be successful, and now he wants to prove that he's the best quarterback in the league. I'm excited to have him help us with our pursuit to be the top team in the Indoor Football League."