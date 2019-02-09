Brooks Reed is coming home. Days after not re-signing with the Atlanta Falcons, the linebacker from Tucson signed with the Arizona Cardinals Saturday morning. 

The former Arizona Wildcat and Sabino High School product signed a one-year deal worth $2 million, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport

The former All-Pac-10 defensive end was drafted by the Texans in 2011 and played in Houston for four seasons before joining the Falcons from 2015-18, and also appeared in Super Bowl 51. Through eight seasons in the NFL, Reed accumulated 270 tackles (35 TFL) and 21.5 sacks.

Now a member of the Arizona Cardinals, Reed will play in a 3-4 defense under former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, who's a first-year defensive coordinator on Kliff Kingsbury's staff. 

