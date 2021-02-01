Tucsonan, BYU tight end Matt Bushman invited to NFL draft combine

Tucson could add another player to the list of natives to earn a shot in the NFL, after former Sabino High School star and BYU tight end Matt Bushman was invited to participate in the draft combine.

Bushman, a 6-foot-5-inch, 240-pound senior at BYU, revealed his invitation to the NFL draft combine on Instagram Monday morning. The combine, usually held in Indianapolis, will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bushman was considered a potential NFL player entering the 2020 season, and was viewed as one of the top tight ends in college football after he was named to the preseason John Mackey Award watch list for the nation's top player at his position. But Bushman suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in early September and was sidelined for the entire year. Participating in a virtual combine could boost Bushman's draft stock, especially after coming off a serious injury.

In three seasons at BYU, Bushman hauled in 125 passes for 1,719 yards and nine touchdowns. His career-best performance happed during the 2019 season, when he tabbed five catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns against 14th-ranked Boise State. In his Tucson homecoming in 2018, then-Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin's debut with the Wildcats, Bushman's only reception was a 24-yard touchdown.