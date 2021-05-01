 Skip to main content
Tucsonan Matt Bushman signs with Las Vegas Raiders as free agent

Brigham Young tight end Matt Bushman (89) is seen during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne

Matt Bushman's NFL career will begin in Las Vegas. 

Moments after the NFL draft wrapped up its coverage on Saturday, the former BYU tight end and Tucson product signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent, and joins Brooks Reed as Sabino High School graduates to recently play in the NFL. 

Bushman joins the Raiders after an up-and-down career at BYU. The 6-foot-5-inch, 240-pound Bushman was named to the John Mackey Award watch list for the nation’s top tight end and caught a career-high 688 yards and four touchdowns on 47 receptions in 2019. In 2018, Bushman caught a touchdown during his homecoming at Arizona Stadium in BYU's season-opening win over the UA. 

However, Bushman's career in Provo ended the week before the 2020 season, when he ruptured his Achilles at BYU's practice. He underwent surgery on Sept. 4 and was out for the entire season, but was still able to participate in BYU's well-attended Pro Day leading up to the draft. 

Bushman told the Star earlier this week, “I feel like I have some of the best hands in the draft."

"I love catching the ball and being a security blanket for the quarterback. That’s something that comes natural to me,” said Bushman. 

He'll now have a chance to prove he belongs in the NFL by joining a Las Vegas tight end room that features Pro Bowler Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier and Nick Bowers. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

