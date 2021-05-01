Tucsonan Matt Bushman signs with Las Vegas Raiders as free agent

Matt Bushman's NFL career will begin in Las Vegas.

Moments after the NFL draft wrapped up its coverage on Saturday, the former BYU tight end and Tucson product signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent, and joins Brooks Reed as Sabino High School graduates to recently play in the NFL.

Bushman joins the Raiders after an up-and-down career at BYU. The 6-foot-5-inch, 240-pound Bushman was named to the John Mackey Award watch list for the nation’s top tight end and caught a career-high 688 yards and four touchdowns on 47 receptions in 2019. In 2018, Bushman caught a touchdown during his homecoming at Arizona Stadium in BYU's season-opening win over the UA.