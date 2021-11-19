Tucsonans, ex-Wildcats going strong as NFL season hits second half

Up next: Buccaneers vs. Giants, 6:15 p.m. Monday

Nick Foles, QB, Chicago Bears

Tucson connection: Foles is the Wildcats’ all-time leading passer.

The rundown: The Super Bowl MVP is Chicago’s third-string quarterback behind the rookie Justin Fields and the veteran Andy Dalton. Foles has one more season on his three-year, $24 million contract with the Bears.

Up next: Bears vs. Ravens, 11 a.m. Sunday

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Tucson connection: Folk is a former Arizona Wildcats placekicker.

The rundown: Folk was the difference-maker for the Pats in Thursday night’s 25-0 win over the Falcons, as the former UA kicker was 4 for 4 in field goals and was 1 for 2 in PATs — 13 points. Folk is a 4 for 6 from over 50 yards; he’s made at least one 50-yard field goal in every season he’s played in the NFL since 2007.

Up next: Patriots vs. Titans, 11 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans