Two Biletnikoff Award candidates? It’s all part of Arizona’s plan under Jedd Fisch

USC has the reigning Biletnikoff Award recipient. Arizona has two players on the watch list to crown this year’s winner.

Sophomore Dorian Singer was added to the list this week, joining teammate Jacob Cowing. Arizona is one of nine schools with more than one nominee for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s premier pass catcher.

“It’s just a blessing,” Singer said Tuesday. “It’s showing that my hard work is paying off.”

Singer said he “didn’t know what the Biletnikoff was until last year” — a reflection of his rise from relative obscurity.

Singer began his UA career as a walk-on. He emerged as a viable pass-catching threat in Game 8 against the Trojans last season, catching three passes for 65 yards in his college debut. Singer currently ranks 30th nationally in receiving yards (605) and is tied for 41st in receptions (41).

Cowing made the preseason watch list, and he has lived up to his billing and then some since transferring from UTEP. Cowing is tied for eighth nationally in receptions (53), ranks 10th in receiving yards (737) and is tied for 10th in receiving touchdowns (seven).

Cowing ranks first or second in the Pac-12 in all three categories. He has outproduced 2021 Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison, who won the award at Pittsburgh before transferring to USC in the offseason. Addison has 39 catches for 585 yards and seven scores.

No Wildcat has won the Biletnikoff Award. UA offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll isn’t surprised that the midseason watch list features a pair of them.

“It’s kind of the plan,” Carroll said. “We’re trying to be an explosive offense, and we’ve got the guys in here to do it. Not just the receivers but the quarterback. We have made improvements on the offensive line and in the running back room and the tight end room. When we all work together, those things can and should happen.

“Are we surprised by it? Pleasantly. But it was what we were hoping we could do.”

O-line update

When he was reminded that Arizona has started the same offensive line group in every game this season, Carroll literally knocked on wood, tapping the podium in the media room at Arizona Stadium.

That streak could be in jeopardy Saturday against No. 10 USC. Starting left guard Josh Donovan “probably” will be a game-time decision, Carroll said. Donovan missed the second half of the Oct. 15 game at Washington because of a knee injury.

“JD is doing a great job on his rehab,” Carroll said. “He’s doing everything right. He had a great bye week. Great mentality about it. So we’re gonna do everything we can to get him ready for game time.

“He’s running, which is great. We’ll see how much individual (work) we can get him — see if we can get him ramped up and ready to rock.”

If Donovan can’t play, veteran Sam Langi would likely make his first career start. Langi has shared time with Donovan, playing 262 snaps to Donovan’s 340.

Langi also has played right tackle, spelling Paiton Fears. Donovan’s injury limits Arizona’s options in that regard.

Fears has allowed a team-high 24 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. No other Wildcat has yielded more than 13.

Asked about Fears’ struggles in pass protection, Carroll said:

“The last few weeks he’s gone up against the best group of guys that he’s seen all year. The Oregon group, the Washington group, those guys are pretty talented. Washington’s running four-deep with guys that can all play. They’re all NFL prospects. They’re gonna win sometimes. We’ve got to do our best to just limit that and not create problems for the quarterback, give him clean pockets.

“He’s had some good competition. He’s battled all the way through. His production is still good. But there’s still some glaring issues that show up every once in a while.”

Extra points

UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen on what his group worked on during the bye: “Just going back to the fundamentals — tackling, technique stuff up front. And the disciplined eyes we need to have with our linebackers — everybody, in every position.”

Nansen on USC’s offense, which is averaging 40.4 points per game: “Speed. They’ve got an experienced quarterback (sophomore Caleb Williams). It’s hard to bring him down. He makes a lot of plays happen when he’s out of the pocket. He’s got a lot of weapons around him.”