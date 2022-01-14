Two more Wildcats enter NCAA transfer portal; Arizona's portal additions rank 2nd nationally

Two more Arizona Wildcats have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Tight end Zach Williams and defensive tackle Alex Navarro-Silva are the latest UA players to pursue other opportunities.

Williams played in 13 games over four seasons. He caught three passes for 34 yards.

Navarro-Silva joined the UA program last year from Riverside (Calif.) City College. He did not appear in a game.

Sixteen UA players have entered the portal since the start of the 2021 season. Only two – receiver BJ Casteel (Nevada) and linebacker Rourke Freeburg (Toledo) – have landed at new schools so far.

Arizona has added six players via the portal and ranks second nationally behind Florida State in 247Sports.com’s transfer-only recruiting rankings.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

