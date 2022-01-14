 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two more Wildcats enter NCAA transfer portal; Arizona's portal additions rank 2nd nationally
Tight end Zach Williams catches the ball during Arizona's first day of practice at the Dick Tomey Practice Fields on Aug. 6, 2021.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Two more Arizona Wildcats have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Tight end Zach Williams and defensive tackle Alex Navarro-Silva are the latest UA players to pursue other opportunities.

Williams played in 13 games over four seasons. He caught three passes for 34 yards.

Navarro-Silva joined the UA program last year from Riverside (Calif.) City College. He did not appear in a game.

Sixteen UA players have entered the portal since the start of the 2021 season. Only two – receiver BJ Casteel (Nevada) and linebacker Rourke Freeburg (Toledo) – have landed at new schools so far.

Arizona has added six players via the portal and ranks second nationally behind Florida State in 247Sports.com’s transfer-only recruiting rankings.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

