Two more Wildcats enter NCAA transfer portal; Arizona's portal additions rank 2nd nationally

Two more Arizona Wildcats have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Tight end Zach Williams and defensive tackle Alex Navarro-Silva are the latest UA players to pursue other opportunities.
Williams played in 13 games over four seasons. He caught three passes for 34 yards.
Navarro-Silva joined the UA program last year from Riverside (Calif.) City College. He did not appear in a game.
Sixteen UA players have entered the portal since the start of the 2021 season. Only two – receiver BJ Casteel (Nevada) and linebacker Rourke Freeburg (Toledo) – have landed at new schools so far.
Arizona has added six players via the portal and ranks second nationally behind Florida State in 247Sports.com’s transfer-only recruiting rankings.
