'Two's better than one': QBs Gunner Cruz, Will Plummer named co-starters for season opener

After months of jockeying for Arizona's starting quarterback spot, Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer will both earn reps in the Wildcats' Sept. 4 season opener against BYU. UA coach Jedd Fisch announced the decision during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Cruz, a Gilbert native and Washington State transfer, and Plummer, a fellow Gilbert product and second-year returner, will start ahead of South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud, who missed spring ball and didn't arrive on campus until the start of preseason training camp.

Cruz will handle Arizona's opening drive against BYU.

"Two's better than one," Fisch said. "That's our mindset until further notice."

The last time the 6-foot-5, 227-pound Cruz started a game at quarterback was his senior season in 2018 at Queen Creek Casteel High School, when the Colts lost Gilbert Higley in a playoff game. As a junior, Cruz led Casteel to a perfect 14-0 record and the Class 3A state championship. Casteel finished his high school career with 3,598 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions.

At Washington State, Cruz only saw action in one game against USC, completing 5 of 7 passes for 34 yards and a touchdown.