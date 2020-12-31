UA All-Americans Chuck Cecil, Ricky Hunley aim to help rebuild once-proud Wildcats program

A little over a week into his tenure, new Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has delivered on one of his promises.
Fisch has added two ex-Wildcats to his coaching staff. And not just any ex-Wildcats.
Chuck Cecil and Ricky Hunley — a pair of UA All-Americans and College Football Hall of Famers — are the first coaches to join Fisch’s rebuilding effort. Cecil will coach the Cats’ defensive backs. Hunley will coach defensive linemen.
Cecil, the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 1987, worked as a defensive analyst for Arizona the past four seasons. Cecil also served as interim defensive coordinator for the final four games of the 2019 campaign.
Cecil, 56, coached in the NFL from 2001-17 before returning to his alma mater. He was the Tennessee Titans’ defensive coordinator in 2009 and ’10. He also coached for the Rams from 2012-17.
“The University of Arizona and the Tucson community is home to me, and I am proud to serve the Wildcat football program and its incredible student-athletes as defensive backs coach,” Cecil said in a news release Thursday. “I am grateful to Coach Fisch for the opportunity to work alongside him and the entire UArizona coaching staff as we bring back the grit, toughness and character of Arizona football.”
A walk-on to start his UA career, Cecil became one of the most accomplished players in program history. He recorded 392 tackles and 21 interceptions, including a 106-yard return for a touchdown against Arizona State in the 1986 Territorial Cup game.
Cecil played in the NFL for seven years, totaling 461 tackles and 16 interceptions with the Packers, Cardinals and Houston Oilers.
“Chuck is well known and widely respected throughout the NFL, as well as the Tucson community,” Fisch said. “His addition to our coaching staff will bring decades of elite coaching and playing experience, collegiately and professionally. I know he will have a tremendous impact on our student-athletes by showing them what they can achieve on the field, in the classroom and in the community.”
Hunley, 59, is returning to the program where he starred as a player in the early 1980s. The linebacker twice earned consensus All-America honors. He remains Arizona’s all-time leader with 566 tackles. He also had 12 interceptions.
“There’s not a better representative of success, individually or as part of a team, than Ricky Hunley,” Fisch said. “I’ve known Ricky Hunley since 2001, when I was a graduate assistant for him at the University of Florida. I’ve always admired him as a player, coach and person, as well as his passion for the game of football and the University of Arizona. I look forward to coaching with Ricky and watching him mentor and lead our student-athletes to success on and off the field.”
The seventh pick in the 1984 NFL draft, Hunley played seven seasons with the Broncos, Cardinals and Raiders. He began his coaching career in 1992 as a graduate assistant at USC. He coached in college (Missouri, Florida, Memphis) and the NFL (Washington, Bengals, Raiders) through 2015. His last FBS coaching job came as the defensive line coach for Memphis from 2014-15.
“Working for the University of Arizona has always been my destination,” Hunley said, “and I can’t say enough how much I appreciate the love and support of my family, friends, football alumni, the university and the Wildcat family. My goal is to ‘Bear Down’ and be as good of a coach for the young men in the program now as I was as a player for this great university.”
Additional coaching announcements are expected in the coming days.
Extra points
- As expected, senior cornerback Lorenzo Burns has declared for the NFL draft. Burns recorded 191 tackles and nine interceptions over five seasons. “The past five years have given me memories I will never forget,” Burns posted on Twitter. “I’m blessed and honored to have been able to represent the city of Tucson and the University of Arizona.”
- UA receiver Drew Dixon has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Dixon, a Sabino High product, is the third Tucson native to put his name in the portal or transfer in recent weeks, joining fellow receivers Stanley Berryhill III and Jamarye Joiner. “My time at Arizona has been a dream come true and has helped me grow on and off the field,” tweeted Dixon, who caught 17 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons.