UA All-Americans Chuck Cecil, Ricky Hunley aim to help rebuild once-proud Wildcats program

Cecil played in the NFL for seven years, totaling 461 tackles and 16 interceptions with the Packers, Cardinals and Houston Oilers.

“Chuck is well known and widely respected throughout the NFL, as well as the Tucson community,” Fisch said. “His addition to our coaching staff will bring decades of elite coaching and playing experience, collegiately and professionally. I know he will have a tremendous impact on our student-athletes by showing them what they can achieve on the field, in the classroom and in the community.”

Hunley, 59, is returning to the program where he starred as a player in the early 1980s. The linebacker twice earned consensus All-America honors. He remains Arizona’s all-time leader with 566 tackles. He also had 12 interceptions.

“There’s not a better representative of success, individually or as part of a team, than Ricky Hunley,” Fisch said. “I’ve known Ricky Hunley since 2001, when I was a graduate assistant for him at the University of Florida. I’ve always admired him as a player, coach and person, as well as his passion for the game of football and the University of Arizona. I look forward to coaching with Ricky and watching him mentor and lead our student-athletes to success on and off the field.”