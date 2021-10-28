UA assistant Brennan Carroll focused on 'going 1-0, nothing else' in return to LA Coliseum

Why did it become a perfect storm for USC at that time?

A: “To have a veteran quarterback like Carson Palmer, who was the first pick of the (NFL) draft, and Troy Polamalu, those guys were in the program and were already going to be great leaders. That helped a lot. But then it got going after the first or second recruiting class. You get a couple of guys in there that want to do the same battle that you went out to go fight. That changed the trajectory.”

I’m sure you’ve seen ESPN’s 30-for-30 documentary about USC’s run under your dad; what did you think?

A: “I’ve heard there’s one … Yeah, I watched it. It’s just a cool memory and we always talk about how each season was its own story. You play your tail off and then you hope to make a cool DVD at the end of the season to remember it, but (the documentary) is just another way to remember it at that time.”

Where do you rank USC among best jobs in America?

A: “All I could say from when we were there 50 years ago, it was a blast and it felt like it was as good of a job as it gets in college.”

What is your fondest memory of being at USC?

A: “Being around the kids and being around the other coaches. Those relationships that you have, it was just a cool bond that you got to form and nothing is going to change that. … There’s a bunch of fun (memories). All of the rivalry games — we got to win some national championships there as well. They all mash together, but it was fun to develop those guys and coach a bunch of great players, great coaches. It was just great to work there.”

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

