UA blames 'perfect storm' for entry issues, vows improvements at Saturday's football game

“That’s what we needed, another perfect storm,” Mason said. “I haven’t used a landline in the last three years, and I did that night.”

UA officials have met multiple times this week in an attempt to streamline the entry process. The UA is making one request of fans: That they to have their e-tickets, which are emailed, ready upon entry to the stadium.

“We’re going to adjust staffing, queuing lines and processing at the gate, and we really want to get the message out that mobile tickets need to be ready to go,” Mason said.

Arizona Stadium is now cashless, a result of COVID-19 protocols. Fans looking to buy food, drinks or merchandise at Arizona Stadium this season can either use their credit or debit cards or visit reverse ATMs, which are available throughout the stadium. A reverse ATM is a machine that collects cash and prints out a temporary debit card.

While Saturday was nightmarish of sorts for Arizona football fans, “everything we did came from a good place,” Mason said. She was confident that the flow of fans into Arizona Stadium will be better moving forward.