UA center Josh McCauley has 'a knee issue'; special teams, RBs stand out in scrimmage

The Arizona Wildcats conducted a 90-play scrimmage Saturday night. UA coach Kevin Sumlin addressed the media via Zoom afterward. Here are some notes and takeaways from his news conference:
* Sumlin acknowledged that veteran center Josh McCauley has “a knee issue” but didn't provide any further details. McCauley reported a knee problem last Saturday and wasn’t spotted during open practice periods this week. Senior Steven Bailey and freshman Josh Baker are working at center while McCauley is down.
* Sumlin said the specialists stood out during the scrimmage. Lucas Havrisik made 53- and 57-yard field goals, and Kyle Ostendorp punted well. Both were inconsistent last season.
* Sumlin praised the entire running back corps. Sumlin noted that sophomore Michael Wiley is now 200-plus pounds and has more power. Freshman Jalen John, similar to veteran Nathan Tilford, "just makes yards,” Sumlin said.
* The competition remains open for the No. 2 quarterback spot behind Grant Gunnell. Sumlin said Rhett Rodriguez, Kevin Doyle and Will Plummer all got reps during the scrimmage.
* Junior-college transfer Stacey Marshall is among the newcomers who have stood out. The offense will fold in more two-tight end sets during practice next week.
* Sumlin said sophomore Derrion Clark will have a sizable role at linebacker this year after mostly playing special teams as a freshman.
* Another second-year linebacker, Kwabena Watson, has shown he can rush the passer. He’s still learning to play in space.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!