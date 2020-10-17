 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UA center Josh McCauley has 'a knee issue'; special teams, RBs stand out in scrimmage
editor's pick

UA center Josh McCauley has 'a knee issue'; special teams, RBs stand out in scrimmage

Lucas Havrisik hits 53- and 57-yard field goals; multiple running backs in line for playing time

041419-spt-ua fb-p7.jpg

Center Josh McCauley (in headband) is battling a knee injury while Arizona preps for the 2020 season.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats conducted a 90-play scrimmage Saturday night. UA coach Kevin Sumlin addressed the media via Zoom afterward. Here are some notes and takeaways from his news conference:

* Sumlin acknowledged that veteran center Josh McCauley has “a knee issue” but didn't provide any further details. McCauley reported a knee problem last Saturday and wasn’t spotted during open practice periods this week. Senior Steven Bailey and freshman Josh Baker are working at center while McCauley is down.

* Sumlin said the specialists stood out during the scrimmage. Lucas Havrisik made 53- and 57-yard field goals, and Kyle Ostendorp punted well. Both were inconsistent last season.

* Sumlin praised the entire running back corps. Sumlin noted that sophomore Michael Wiley is now 200-plus pounds and has more power. Freshman Jalen John, similar to veteran Nathan Tilford, "just makes yards,” Sumlin said.

* The competition remains open for the No. 2 quarterback spot behind Grant Gunnell. Sumlin said Rhett Rodriguez, Kevin Doyle and Will Plummer all got reps during the scrimmage.

* Junior-college transfer Stacey Marshall is among the newcomers who have stood out. The offense will fold in more two-tight end sets during practice next week.

* Sumlin said sophomore Derrion Clark will have a sizable role at linebacker this year after mostly playing special teams as a freshman.

* Another second-year linebacker, Kwabena Watson, has shown he can rush the passer. He’s still learning to play in space.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Kevin Sumlin, CB Christian Roland-Wallace speak to media after Arizona's practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News