UA center Josh McCauley has 'a knee issue'; special teams, RBs stand out in scrimmage

The Arizona Wildcats conducted a 90-play scrimmage Saturday night. UA coach Kevin Sumlin addressed the media via Zoom afterward. Here are some notes and takeaways from his news conference:

* Sumlin acknowledged that veteran center Josh McCauley has “a knee issue” but didn't provide any further details. McCauley reported a knee problem last Saturday and wasn’t spotted during open practice periods this week. Senior Steven Bailey and freshman Josh Baker are working at center while McCauley is down.

* Sumlin said the specialists stood out during the scrimmage. Lucas Havrisik made 53- and 57-yard field goals, and Kyle Ostendorp punted well. Both were inconsistent last season.

* Sumlin praised the entire running back corps. Sumlin noted that sophomore Michael Wiley is now 200-plus pounds and has more power. Freshman Jalen John, similar to veteran Nathan Tilford, "just makes yards,” Sumlin said.

* The competition remains open for the No. 2 quarterback spot behind Grant Gunnell. Sumlin said Rhett Rodriguez, Kevin Doyle and Will Plummer all got reps during the scrimmage.