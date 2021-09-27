UA coach Jedd Fisch has a favorable forecast for QB Jordan McCloud, turnovers and all

Why was Arizona coach Jedd Fisch so definitive about making Jordan McCloud the Wildcats’ starting quarterback for the foreseeable future after he threw five interceptions?

Fisch explained his thinking Monday, two days after Arizona’s 41-19 loss at No. 3 Oregon.

McCloud, a transfer from South Florida, made his first UA start against the Ducks. He helped move the team up and down the field — Arizona’s 31 first downs were a season high — and had the Wildcats in position to pull off an upset early in the fourth quarter.

But McCloud also threw five picks, including two in the red zone and one that was returned for a touchdown.

“The things that he did do well gave us confidence that we can build off of that,” said Fisch, whose team is off this week. “I will take on the responsibility of really doing a better job of encouraging him to respect the football and to really understand that the most important thing you can do is not turn it over.”

In Fisch’s view, the positives outweighed the negatives. He liked how McCloud instilled confidence in the team — which faced a double-digit deficit less than five minutes into the game — the way he operated the offense and the manner in which he used his mobility.