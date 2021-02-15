UA cornerback, NFL draft hopeful Lorenzo Burns is an ‘old soul’ prepping for a new venture

“I think adversity turns a boy into a man,” Burns said. “I came into college as a boy; I came out a man.

“Losing is one thing. When you’re losing and you’re putting as much effort as you can on the field and off the field – and you see your teammates doing the same thing – it can be emotionally taxing.

“You’ve just got to keep pushing through that. There’s always an opportunity to better yourself. Even though things around you might not be the way you want it, it’s never as bad as it seems.”

Arizona’s defense struggled for much of Burns’ time here. The Wildcats failed to generate a consistent pass rush to aid the cornerbacks, and depth was minimal behind Burns, Whittaker and Christian Roland-Wallace.

Burns started 40 of 42 games, accumulating 192 tackles, 26 pass breakups, nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He also played regularly on special teams and never shied away from a collision despite checking in at 5-11 and less than 190 pounds.

His younger, smaller self never did either.

Rough and tumble

“Oh my gosh,” DeChon Burns said. “It was like the WWE.”