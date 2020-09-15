UA expert signs off on Pac-12 COVID-19 testing but questions football kickoff before 2021

As Harris explained, each school will have to familiarize itself with how the testing procedure works; will have to set up labs; will have to follow federal regulations; and will have to set up an infrastructure to obtain the specimens from the student-athletes. Some schools, such as the UA, are further along than others.

Harris estimated that it could take about a month for every school to have everything up and running. With a six-week ramp-up period for conditioning and training camp, the best-case scenario would be mid-December. The most realistic? Early January.

Either way, that would put the Pac-12 on an island among the so-called Power Five conferences. The ACC and Big 12 already have begun playing, and the SEC is set to kick off Sept. 26. The Big Ten, which preceded the Pac-12 in postponing the fall season, reportedly is eyeing a mid-October return.

Scott and others within the league were hopeful the Pac-12 could align with the Big Ten, its longtime Rose Bowl partner. If that possibility were off the table, it’s fair to wonder how much of an appetite there would be for a Pac-12 winter season running from January through March.