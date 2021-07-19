UA fans welcome: 13 Wildcats training-camp practices will be open to public

The first two weeks of Arizona Wildcats training camp will be open to the public.

UA football announced Monday that 13 practices will be open to fans, starting Aug. 6 and running through Aug. 21. Six practices have been designated as “fan fest” dates – Aug. 6, 7, 8, 14, 15 and 21.

Start times for the practices are in the mornings and evenings, as early as 8:30 a.m. and as late as 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats typically practice on campus at the Dick Tomey Practice Fields, the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center and/or Arizona Stadium.

This year’s camp will be the first under Jedd Fisch, who took over the program in December. The UA faces BYU in the season opener on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

