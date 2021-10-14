UA football notebook: On Gunner Cruz's confidence, walk-on tryouts and where Fisch's salary ranks

The Wildcats worked out the 60 fresh and eager faces that showed up for Tuesday’s tryouts, but offered no scholarships.

“There was nobody at the tryout that is going to be on the team,” Fisch said. “We were able to look at a kicker, see if there was anybody else that was passed over due to COVID-19 and not being able to finish their senior year, and then move on.”

Personal issues end JB Brown’s season

Starting defensive lineman JB Brown will not be appearing in any more games for the team this season, Fisch said Thursday.

Fisch elected to hold Brown out of last week's contest against UCLA, citing "personal reasons" for the senior's absence. Brown was not listed on Arizona's depth chart this week in preparation for Saturday afternoon's game at Colorado.

"JB is not going to be with us for the games," Fisch said. "It will enable him to most likely have another year of eligibility to be able to help us as he's working through some other things."

Brown opted out of the 2020 season and returned to the Wildcats this year where he's been playing the "anchor" position in Don Brown's defense. Through UA's first five games, Brown has started in three of them, rotating with redshirt senior Mo Diallo at the position.