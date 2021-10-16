UA football notes: Injuries leave Wildcats with only one healthy scholarship quarterback

BOULDER, Colo. — Jamarye Joiner began his Arizona career as a quarterback before moving to wide receiver. He might end up behind center for the rest of this season as the Wildcats’ primary backup, or perhaps something more.

Arizona is down to one healthy scholarship quarterback after Gunner Cruz got hurt during Saturday’s 34-0 loss at Colorado.

Cruz injured his thumb in the third quarter. UA coach Jedd Fisch said Cruz probably will miss the rest of the season.

“Not a good situation, it doesn’t sound like,” Fisch said. “I don’t think we can get Gunner back this year. It seems like that will be an injury that will require some more work. We’ll know for sure (Sunday).”

The previous week, Jordan McCloud — who had emerged as the clear-cut starter — suffered season-ending knee and ankle injuries against UCLA.

With McCloud and Cruz down, Will Plummer is the last man standing. The second-year freshman completed 7 of 17 passes for 71 yards Saturday with an interception that deflected off the hands of receiver Stanley Berryhill III.