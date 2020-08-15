UA football players’ parents have mixed feelings about postponement of fall season

Lorenzo Burns has done everything he was supposed to do.

The Arizona Wildcats cornerback earned his degree. He persevered through injuries. He never got in trouble off the field. He returned for a fifth season to improve his draft stock and help his team win.

Even amid the ongoing uncertainty of the unrelenting coronavirus pandemic, it appeared, as recently as July 31, that he’d have an opportunity to fulfill those goals. The Pac-12 Conference released a revised schedule that day. There was hope.

Less than two weeks later, the Pac-12 decided to postpone all fall sports, following the lead of the Big Ten. Just like that, Burns, his teammates and their families were hit with a new set of unknowns.

Would there be a spring season? Would that be a good idea? What about the players, such as Burns, who aspired to play in the NFL?

“To come back and not be able to play a fall season, dang, it gut-punches you a little bit,” said DeChon Burns, Lorenzo’s father. “There’s confusion, anger, animosity. It’s a whirlwind of emotions.”

DeChon Burns expressed a sentiment that seems to be common among the parents of UA football players, if not quite universal: They feel conflicted.