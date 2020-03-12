UA football program suspends team activities because of coronavirus; pro day, recruiting still being figured out

Out of caution, the Arizona Wildcats football program has suspended all team activities, including spring practices, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Players and their families have been told that there will be no official team activities until further notice.

The Wildcats opened spring drills on March 2 and worked out for the better part of a week before taking time off for spring break. The team was expected to practice next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The UA's spring game was scheduled for April 4.

The Wildcats followed the lead of other college football programs, conferences and professional sports leagues.

Earlier Thursday, the Pac-12 canceled its men's basketball tournament, which had begun in Las Vegas the previous day. The NCAA then announced that both its men's and women's basketball tournaments and all spring sports championships would not be played.

In an interview on Pac-12 Networks, Commissioner Larry Scott announced a “halt for the moment” of all conference competition.

“We’ve been dealing with a rapidly escalating series of events,” Scott told Pac-12 Networks host Mike Yam. “It became clear that we needed to take the next step out of an abundance of caution for the safety and welfare and the health of our student-athletes.”

Scott consulted with leaders of all 12 league institutions and said they felt a societal responsibility to help in “flattening the curve on the spread of the virus.”

“But our highest care has to be for our student-athletes,” Scott said, “and that’s how we reluctantly came to this decision, which we know is really hard for the student-athletes, especially the seniors. These are moments they’ve looked forward to and worked hard for their whole lives. No one came to these decisions lightly.”